This Traveltalk look at southern Germany begins in Berchtesgaden. After a boat ride on the Königssee and a look at the Neuschwannstein castle, we visit the village of Mittenwald, renowned for making violins, and then go to Oberammergau, where the famous Passion play is performed by village residents every ten years. The last stop is a village on the shore of the Tegernsee, where we see traditional Bavarian dances performed.