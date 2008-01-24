2008

Beautiful Bitch

  • Drama
  • Documentary

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 24th, 2008

Studio

Not Available

The story opens with Bica, a solvent abusing waif, trying in vain to evade the Romanian police with her infant brother in tow. Separated from her sibling she is taken to Germany, concealed in the trunk of a car. There she is trained as a thief, picking the pockets of strangers to fill those of her patron. One of her victims is the separated father of Milka, a brat with razor sharp tongue. From this unlikely start a friendship forms and Bica gets a glimpse into a world of material security, if not emotional closeness...

Cast

Patrick von BlumeCristu
Sina TkotschMilka
Gabrielle ScollayNicu
Tom LassSilviu
Waldemar KobusMihai
Leonie BeneschGitti

View Full Cast >

Images