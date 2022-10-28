Not Available

Beautiful Bounty

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    When dangerous mob defector Franco goes on the run and eludes the D.A.'s office, they turn to their secret weapon - a gorgeous and lethal bounty huntress who goes only by the name of J.C. With a flawless record and a deadly determination, J.C. hunts down Franco in record time. But what she doesn't expect is that Franco is holding evidence that proves his innocence and incriminates the very people who hired J.C. to kill him. Now, she must race to find the truth, and protect the man she was hired to catch.

    Cast

    		George ThomasFranco
    		Devinn LaneDusty
    		Jason SchnuitLance
    		Sebastien GuyGordon
    		Kim MaddoxJasmine (as Kimber Lynn)
    		David GarrisonDetective Simpson

    View Full Cast >

    Images