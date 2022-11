Not Available

A man disembarks a train at a countryside train station. He is from the area. He reminisces about a girl in a school uniform he had met and known. He had left town twelve years ago. He had three close friends while at high school and they always hung out together. They were two boys and two girls. He stole money from his grandparents and ran away to Tokyo to become a film director. He is back because he has become a director.