Beautiful Crazy

Not Available

Three young girls on their way to adulthood. Xiao-Bu fights over a cigarette with her friend Angel. Ah-Mi sleeps with Xiao-Bu’s boyfriend. He is very popular and lets Angel steal a kiss. Can it get any worse? Life with a depressive, alcoholic father, who can only stare out of the window, for example. Or is it actually worse when dove excrements ruin the new dress that was supposed to be worn on the date with a handsome guy? When you are 17, a coin can still be thrown in order to make decisions. Should the friendship with Angel remain? Is everything that happened a coincidence? Adolescence without emotional chaos is like a life without reason. Is it really of importance who loves who the most, or is it just a game?