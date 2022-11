Not Available

Kim In-in is about to die. To protect his deathbed, Sang-woo's family visits the hospital. Kim In-in asks Sang-woo about the whereabouts of Byung-cheol, but Byung-cheol avoids contact. Kim In-in, who was looking for Byung-cheol until his death, faces a lonely death while Sang-woo and his family are watching, and Sang-woo turns to where Byeong-cheol lives.