Beautiful Elena

Mitya Klimov is a student of Stroganovka. In his free time, he moonlights as an instant artist (portrait in a minute). He accidentally meets a lovely girl Lena, whose portrait he painted on the street. Their next meeting took place in the gallery of his father, the famous artist Yuri Shamanov, where the birthday of his sister Natalia was celebrated. At the time of the trip, Mitya, entering the utility room, saw the corpse of Jeanne, Natalya’s girlfriend, and then he himself received a blow to the head ...