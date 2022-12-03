Beautiful Frenzy

Not Available

The Dutch band The Ex has been around for more than twenty years. All this time, nothing much has changed. Only their music is constantly developing. From straightforward punk to improvised music - again and again, new ground is broken. The music, the mutual concord and the interaction with the audience reflect an attitude to life based on obstinacy and curiosity, and certainly not on conformity or pleasing large audiences. The Ex organise their own concerts, have their own record label and play with just as much fervour in a hall with three thousand people as in a tiny squat. With this rather un-American style, the band has managed to survive for many years in a music industry that is mainly concerned with sales figures.