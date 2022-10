Not Available

Ngo Dong (by Ha) dreams of becoming a famous actress. Quang Hy (by Hai) wants to take nude "artistic' photos. They meet and Quang Hy lies that he's a director to get Ngo Dong to participate in taking photos. Their relationship begins... Trivia: They were the main actor and actress previously in a drama called Bong Dung Muon Khoc (Suddenly Wanting to Cry, 2008)