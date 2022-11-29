Beautiful Mechanics

Not Available

With a technical education background, Eva (Eva Arnaz) tries to become an entrepreneur by opening a workshop. He was assisted by several friends, and it turned out that soon his efforts were quite advanced. Rudy (Geroge Rudy), one of his customers, is interested in Eva's beauty, who is considered a good-looking woman. Tit for tat, Eva received Rudy's love. Unfortunately the relationship between the two men did not get the blessing of Rudy's parents. Eva, in the eyes of Rudy's parents, was considered too low for her prospective engineer. Because the relationship between Rudy and Eva is getting tighter, finally Rudy's parents bless him too.