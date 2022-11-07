Beautiful Sisters : Flesh Slave

Not Available

One of Nikkatsu Studios' most tedious filmmakers, Katsuhiko Fujii, who almost singlehandedly engineered the company's decline with the dreadful Dan Oniroku Hebi No Ana, directed this formulaic rape-revenge film. A maniac breaks into the apartment of two sisters (Rei Akasaka, Megumi Kiyosato) and abuses them sexually and physically until they turn the tables. Like many American entries in the subgenre, the revenge scenes come off as a somewhat cynical attempt to justify the sadistic nature of what came before, while the rapes are clearly meant to entice the darker elements of the trenchcoat crowd. Kiriko Shimizu co-stars.