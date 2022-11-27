Beauty and the Beast on Broadway

Not Available

Long before Disney's animated classic Beauty and the Beast became a live-action film, it was a live-action Broadway musical. The original 1994 production at the Palace Theatre starred Susan Egan and Terrence Mann in the title roles, alongside Gary Beach, Tom Bosley, Beth Fowler, and others. The show, which ran until 2007 (and later moved to the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre), was up for nine Tony Awards in 1994, taking home the statue for Ann Hould-Ward's costumes. The cast's performance on the Tonys broadcast, though, pulled out all the stops. Watch it now, with a special introduction from none other than Anthony Hopkins.