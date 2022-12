Not Available

After a mysterious curse that can only be broken by true love is placed on him by a jealous and spiteful gypsy witch (August Ames), a handsome prince (Xander Corvus) seems destined to live the rest of his life as a Beast. But when a merchant's daughter (Dani Daniels) visits the Beast's castle to trade places with her imprisoned father (James Bartholet), the Beast is increasingly drawn to her and they fall in love. But is their love strong enough to break the curse?