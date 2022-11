1954

While working in Mexico, model Bette Ford---yes, that one---and her girl friends attend a bull fight. They also visit a matador's ranch, where Ford braves the charges of a week-old bull...uh...calf. That convinces her she should become a bull fighter, and she travels throughout Mexico, taking formal training and fighting bulls on ranches and at small fairs. Basically, a travelogue with a story featuring a pretty model.