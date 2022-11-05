Beauty in Black Rose Castle

Not Available

Hye-ryeon suddenly loses her parents and stays in the Black Rose Castle alone. One day, she says the castle is haunted and asks for help to friend Ji-suk. Ji-suk goes to the castle with boyfriend Yeong-uk, a newspaper reporter. Just as Hye-ryeon has said, they see a ghost, but Yeong-uk feels that someone is playing a prank. He waits for the ghost in the woods, and when it finally appears, Yeong-uk fights it off. The ghost misses a step and falls off a cliff. It turns out Hye-ryeon has been suffering from a mental disease and has been playing as a ghost.