Beauty of Life”, a beautiful yet brave documentary presented by Ashish Verma on the lives of four acid attack survivors impart that as a society how we need to evolve and stand with these survivors to eradicate the social stigmas, humiliation, gender discrimination and other hindrances, faced by these brave warriors in their day-to-day life. The film also depicts the dolour of these warriors in dealing with the rest of the world and finally how they settled contendedly in their respective married lives.