Beauty & the Beast

Not Available

Presented by the Atlanta Ballet in 2018. Long ago, a handsome young Prince lived in a magnificent castle. Though he enjoyed a life of riches, he was rude and unkind to his subjects. One fateful day, an old beggar woman approached him. Because his heart was cold, the selfish Prince turned the poor woman away. To the Prince’s surprise, the woman then transformed into a beautiful enchantress. She put a curse on the Prince for his ugly behavior, turning him into an equally ugly beast. The Enchantress’ curse could only be broken by one thing – a true love’s kiss.