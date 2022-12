Not Available

Redneck women in Beaver, Oklahoma search for love and sanity. All females roles are played by biologically born men (a mix of dragqueen and transgender talent). With the odds against her, middle-aged Cinna Monroe jumps back in the dating pool with just-out-of-prison hottie Skeeter. Can she keep her alcoholic mother, belligerent children, and arch nemesis from spoiling her fun?