Not Available

Depressed, nodding-out Marcy (Rebecca Friese) turns up at titular rural joint, where she attracts the attention of butch waitress Regina (Tammy Massa), queeny proprietor Bobby (Rob Farrell), and wacky townie regulars. Marcy has driven from San Francisco to recover from the loss of her husband (Rob Farrell) in a car accident near this very spot. In fact, they’d once planned to purchase the cafe themselves.