'Tis the season to be cool, as Beavis and Butt-Head star in their own twisted version of two holiday classics. The ghosts of Christmas past, present, and future struggle to teach a Scrooge-like Beavis the true meaning of Christmas, while Charie the angel comes down from heaven to show Butt-head how much better life would be without him. Will Beavis and Butt-Head learn their lesson? Does a snowflake have a chance in hell?