Beavis and Butt-Head: Innocence Lost / Chicks N' Stuff

Innocence lost: Beavis and Butt-head are becoming men. Maybe. Now you can watch in horror as the innocence of youth gets kicked in the nads when Beavis and Butt-Head get sent back to kindergarten, learn to drive, and try to save a wounded bird. For Beavis and Butt-Head, growing up is hard! Chicks n'stuff: A compilation of episodes about babes and two pubescent animated morons who love them just a little too much. Join the boys as they visit a nudist colony, call a 1-900 number, dream about being cool, and check out a video dating service.