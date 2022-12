Not Available

Dono, Kasino and Indro lose their pants while they are defecating in a public toilet at an entertainment spot. As a last resort to cover up his embarrassment, Dono steals the pants of the man in the stall next to him. As it turns out, this man is the father of three young women that Dono, Kasino and Indro start going out with. The story, which is little more than a bunch of skits wrapped up together, starts from here.