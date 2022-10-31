Not Available

Through real charming images, toys and animations this video presents the domestic, farm and forest animals to the preschool children. Using a rich musical score by Beethoven, Strauss, Chopin and the wonderful Brazilian songs that tell stories of animals, Bebe Mais: Bichos entertains and educates at the same time. Based on studies showing that music has a role in mental and emotional development of children, the video encourages logic, concentration and creativity while providing a unique opportunity of union and pleasure between parents and children. Carefully designed to entertain and stimulate baby's immense resources, the video also presents curious characters, who - like young children - are discovering the world around them.