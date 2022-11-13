Because of Soccer

Not Available

Ahmad, has a small T-shirt design business, while his best friend, Heru, works in his father’s noodle restaurant. They are big fans of soccer and live at the same rented place. On July 2006, four days before the World Cup semifinals, they place a bet on their favorite team, Germany. But Italy wins instead. So the bookies give them only one night to pay their debt or they have to face the debt collector sent by the mafia. Things get worse when Heru is fired by his boss, and when they are thrown out of the rented place they live in.