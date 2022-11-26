Not Available

Because of who I am tells the story of Nils and Benjamin, two filmmakers from Berlin and former lovers, on a journey through a divided world. While half the world is leaping forward, and is even including LGBT rights in their foreign policies, many countries are fighting whenever possible against the very existence of gay women and men. The filmmakers present snapshots of queer realities through an artistic perspective, raising the question to what extent art can be an advocate for change and, ultimately, freedom.