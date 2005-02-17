2005

A girl, abandoned by her mother when she was three, moves to a small town in Florida with her father. There, she adopts an orphaned dog she names Winn-Dixie. The bond between the girl and her special companion brings together the people in a small Florida town and heals her own troubled relationship with her father. Based on the children's novel 'Because of Winn-Dixie' (2000) by Kate DiCamillo.