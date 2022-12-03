Not Available

BECAUSE THE REST IS SILENCE reconfigures aspects of Kötting’s previous moving image works, which focus on the idea of place. But perhaps more importantly the potential for temporal disjunction, memory, misremembrance and the persistence of the past within much of his work. An hauntological gadabout inclusive of images and out-takes from his journeying and the films EDITH WALKS, GALLIVANT, LEK AND THE DOGS & WATLING STREET. However, the glue that holds much of the film together is the sound and music gleaned from his INSIDEOUT CD published through Sonic Arts Network many moons ago. Films of memory breed more films of memory. Ultimately Memory begets more memory.