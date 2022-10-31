1960

Because They're Young

  • Drama

March 31st, 1960

Drexel Productions

Director Paul Wendkos' 1960 film adaptation of the controversial novel "Harrison High", about an idealistic young high-school teacher dealing with over-sexed and troubled teenagers, is notable for its casting of newcomer Dick Clark in the starring role. Others in the cast include Tuesday Weld, Michael Callan, Victoria Shaw, Roberta Shore, Warren Berlinger, Doug McClure, Linda Watkins, Rudy Bond, Philip Coolidge, Stephen Talbot, Kathryn Card, James Darren, Duane Eddy, The Rebels and Bess Flowers.

Cast

Michael CallanGriff Rimer
Tuesday WeldAnne Gregor
Victoria ShawJoanne Dietrich
Warren BerlingerBuddy McCalla
Roberta ShoreRichelle 'Ricky' Summers
Dick ClarkNeil Hendry

