Not Available

Because We Were Born

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Cocada and Nego are two boys in their early teens living in a small town in Pernambouc, Brazil. Cocada and Nego are half-brothers who live with their mother, stepfather and eight other siblings in a ramshackle house where the children are often left to care for themselves as their parents work. Filmmakers Jean-Pierre Duret and Andréa Santana spent some time with Cocada and Nego, and Puisque nous sommes nés is a documentary that offers a look at their lives as they struggle with poverty and dream of a happier future.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images