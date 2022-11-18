Because We Were Born

Not Available

Cocada and Nego are two boys in their early teens living in a small town in Pernambouc, Brazil. Cocada and Nego are half-brothers who live with their mother, stepfather and eight other siblings in a ramshackle house where the children are often left to care for themselves as their parents work. Filmmakers Jean-Pierre Duret and Andréa Santana spent some time with Cocada and Nego, and Puisque nous sommes nés is a documentary that offers a look at their lives as they struggle with poverty and dream of a happier future.