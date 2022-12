Not Available

The Beck group, with Alex Beijer as new group manager, is given a case where a 12-year-old girl found her mother dead below the stairs at home. Is it an accident or would someone have the single mother something bad? It turns out that the family lives with a protected identity and during the investigation, the case takes several surprising twists. "Without intentions" is the 37th film in the series with Peter Haber like Martin Beck.