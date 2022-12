Not Available

A young gang member is found dead, and the Beck group's investigation indicates that a drug network is behind it. Klas Fredén has been monitoring the network for a long time, and the Beck group - led by Alex Beijer - is most graciously allowed to work with the murder investigation in parallel. She will soon end up on a collision course with Fredén. Thus, Martin Beck, who is now head of department, is also involved in the case.