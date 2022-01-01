Beck: iTunes Festival

Not Available

Beck September 2, 2014 The Roundhouse (iTunes Festival 2014) London, United Kingdom 01. Devil's Haircut 02. Black Tambourine 03. Loser 04. Novacane 05. One Foot in the Grave 06. Hell Yes 07. The New Pollution 08. Think I'm in Love / I Feel Love (Donna Summer cover) 09. Blue Moon 10. Lost Cause 11. Heart Is a Drum 12. Wave 13. Girl 14. E-Pro Encore: 15. Sexx Laws 16. Debra 17. Where It's At (With Band Introduction, The Rolling Stones - Miss You, Rod Stewart - Do Ya Think I'm Sexy snippets)