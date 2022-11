Not Available

Beck performing a solo set, live at the Union Chapel in London on 28.04.2003 Set List: 01. The Golden Age 02. It's All in Your Mind 03. Guess I'm Doing Fine 04. Lonesome Tears 05. Nicotine & Gravy 06. Lost Cause 07. Ship in the Bottle 08. Fourteen Rivers Fourteen Floods 09. Loser 10. Nobody's Fault But My Own 11. Lord Only Knows