King Henry II of England has trouble with the Church. When the Archbishop of Canterbury dies, he has a brilliant idea. Rather than appoint another pious cleric loyal to Rome and the Church, he will appoint his old drinking and wenching buddy, Thomas Becket, technically a deacon of the church, to the post. Unfortunately, Becket takes the job seriously and provides abler opposition to Henry.
|Richard Burton
|Becket / Thomas Becket
|Peter O'Toole
|his King / King Henry II
|John Gielgud
|King Louis of France / King Louis VII of France
|Gino Cervi
|the Cardinal / Cardinal Zambelli
|Paolo Stoppa
|the Pope / Pope Alexander III
|Donald Wolfit
|Bishop Folliot
