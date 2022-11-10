1964

Becket

  • Drama
  • History

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 10th, 1964

Studio

Paramount

King Henry II of England has trouble with the Church. When the Archbishop of Canterbury dies, he has a brilliant idea. Rather than appoint another pious cleric loyal to Rome and the Church, he will appoint his old drinking and wenching buddy, Thomas Becket, technically a deacon of the church, to the post. Unfortunately, Becket takes the job seriously and provides abler opposition to Henry.

Cast

Richard BurtonBecket / Thomas Becket
Peter O'Toolehis King / King Henry II
John GielgudKing Louis of France / King Louis VII of France
Gino Cervithe Cardinal / Cardinal Zambelli
Paolo Stoppathe Pope / Pope Alexander III
Donald WolfitBishop Folliot

View Full Cast >

Images