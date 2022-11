Not Available

The new film, entitled Ousama ni Nare ("Become the King"), features music and an original story by Sawao Yamanaka (guitar and vocals for The Pillows) as well as a script and direction by Shûji Okui. The film stars actor Amane Okayama as Yuusuke, a young man who works in a ramen shop frequented by numerous Japanese rock bands. Yuusuke dreams of being a photographer, and he decides to follow his dreams by becoming a cameraman for live concert events. (Source: Crunchyroll News)