Becoming Duru

An unorthodox music documentary about the marginal diva Nükhet Duru from the perspective of Turkish musicians. Her fame transcended borders when The Weeknd sampled her song in his platinum hit "Often". A journey is taken across Istanbul along with the creative process behind Duru's new album "Hikayesi Var" which comprises her interpreting her own classics together with young generation of musicians Sıla, Kenan Doğulu, Teoman, Mabel Matiz, Funda Arar, Ceylan Ertem, Ata Demirer, Kalben, Zeynep Bastık, Rubato, Sena Şener ve Evrencan Gündüz.