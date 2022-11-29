Not Available

Marion, biologically a woman, becomes Marian, a man. From the !rst, fearful thoughts to the seldom portraited aftermath of a sex change the long term documentary becoming me follows its protagonist in great psychological depth. î€‚e !lmmaker uses her ex-lover’s transition to shine a light on the still mostly traditional society of South Tyrol. Will the beloved elementary school teacher be accepted as a man in the small provincial town of St. Michael, or will he lose his job, his family, his friends?