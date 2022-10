Not Available

George is haunted by the demons of his family's past and tortured by the voices inside his head. He makes one last attempt at recovery by contacting his dead mother's doctor. The doctor's orders; that he attend Bedlam Hospital for a guaranteed recovery. As George checks in he's confronted by a world of society's unwanted, unloved and unstable. Soon, he will discover that all is not as it seems. The hospital hides a dark secret. Welcome to Bedlam...