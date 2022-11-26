Bednaya Liz

Not Available

Joe Sokoloff, a sergeant with the Canadian police, travels to the remote country to carry out his beloved grandmother's last wishes, but all his plans fail almost immediately on arriving in his historic homeland when he is robbed while traveling on the train. Ready to embrace his traveling experience, he misses his train and finds himself in a small village region. Viewed by the villagers as 'an eccentric in a white Stetson', he finds himself settling into an unfamiliar world of very strange people. Here the people really do drown newly-born puppies, eat the fish they catch in the river and even smack their children. But it only takes a few days before Joe begins to understand the villagers and, after accepting them into his heart, he falls in love with Liza, a beautiful local girl.