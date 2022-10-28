Not Available

Rita's daughter is sick with leukemia. In order to obtain the money for a bone marrow transplant, she travels from Ukraine to Russia to become a surrogate mother. The homosexual couple who are the biological parents of the child die in an automobile accident. Rita is left six month pregnant, without any money, and with a dying daughter to care for. In order to save her daughter, Rita is prepared to do anything. She's drawn into the criminal world, from which she escapes with her daughter to Jordan in the Near East, where Bedouins treat cancer by means of nontraditional medicines.