Bedragaren

The film follows the tracks of a master fraudster, impersonator and Ponzi schemer who, among other exploits, coached the Hungarian ladies' swimming team to success at international championships without being able to swim himself and, a few years later, claimed to be an archbishop and buyer of antique paintings for the Vatican Museum. In both cases, he made many acquaintances, came across as engaging and helpful but finally vanished with millions in cash. Interviews with people who encountered the man and were duped by him, though despite this and despite losing money, many of them retain a humorous feeling about what happened.