Get ready to rock 'n' roll 'n' rap it up with all your favorite Hanna-Barbera cartoon superstars - like you've never heard them before! Join the Flintstones®, The Jetsons®, and a Bedrockin' cast of other animated music-makers as they cut loose in one chart-bustin' cartoon tune after another! It's outrageous music video fun for the animation generation - in Bedrockin' And Rappin'!