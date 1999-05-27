1999

Bedrooms and Hallways

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 27th, 1999

Studio

Berwin and Dempsey

At the suggestion of a friend, gay Leo (Kevin McKidd) enters therapy after many failed relationships make him fear for his social life. In a group session (led by Simon Callow), Leo comes clean about his feelings for a straight member of the group (James Purefoy), which leads to an affair between the two. The situation becomes further complicated by the appearance of Leo's high school sweetheart (Jennifer Ehle), who still has feelings for him.

Cast

James PurefoyBrendan
Harriet WalterSybil
Jennifer EhleSally
Kevin McKiddLeo
Tom HollanderDarren
Hugo WeavingJeremy

