Bedside Dentist

Thomas, a naive young dental student, faces a rather difficult challenge. His millionaire aunt, a bit of a sex nut, will give both him and his dental school millions if he can prove that he is sexually able and skillful. His schoolmates hear rumors of this trial, but understand the challenge to be for him to keep his celibacy.
|Ole Søltoft
|Thomas
|Annie Birgit Garde
|Tante Benedikte Swane-Hansen
|Carl Ottosen
|Professor Andreas Henningsen
|Søren Strømberg
|Michael
|Susanne Jagd
|Lisbeth
|Otto Brandenburg
