Bedside Dentist

  • Romance
  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Palladium

Thomas, a naive young dental student, faces a rather difficult challenge. His millionaire aunt, a bit of a sex nut, will give both him and his dental school millions if he can prove that he is sexually able and skillful. His schoolmates hear rumors of this trial, but understand the challenge to be for him to keep his celibacy.

Cast

Ole SøltoftThomas
Annie Birgit GardeTante Benedikte Swane-Hansen
Carl OttosenProfessor Andreas Henningsen
Søren StrømbergMichael
Susanne JagdLisbeth
Otto Brandenburg

