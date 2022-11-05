1945

Bedside Manner

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 21st, 1945

Studio

Andrew L. Stone Productions

A beautiful female doctor visits her small hometown on her way back to Chicago. Her overworked uncle, who is the town's doctor, wants her to stay and help him, and he and a macho test pilot who's fallen for her come up with a plan that involves the pilot faking an illness and being treated by her, with her uncle's "help".

Cast

Ruth HusseyDr. Hedy Fredericks, MD
Charles RugglesDr. J.H. 'Doc' Fredericks
Ann RutherfordLola Cross
Esther DaleMartha Gravitt
Moray GrantMr. Pope
Frank JenksPvt. Harry Smith

