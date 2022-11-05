Bedside Manner

A beautiful female doctor visits her small hometown on her way back to Chicago. Her overworked uncle, who is the town's doctor, wants her to stay and help him, and he and a macho test pilot who's fallen for her come up with a plan that involves the pilot faking an illness and being treated by her, with her uncle's "help".
|Ruth Hussey
|Dr. Hedy Fredericks, MD
|Charles Ruggles
|Dr. J.H. 'Doc' Fredericks
|Ann Rutherford
|Lola Cross
|Esther Dale
|Martha Gravitt
|Moray Grant
|Mr. Pope
|Frank Jenks
|Pvt. Harry Smith
View Full Cast >