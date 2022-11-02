Not Available

In the contemporary Tunisian thriller Bedwin Hacker, a female media pirate - holed up in a remote outpost in the mountains of Tunisia - figures out a way to take over the television and radio airwaves in France and North Africa to broadcast political messages. The irritated French Intelligence service closes in on her, which leads to a tit-for-tat game of intrigue between the hacker and her pursuers. Helmed by a female director, this film is of some historical significance, given its unusually frank, straightforward, and accurate portrayal of the day-to-day experiences of north African women.