Bee Gees - Live By Request

Celebrating 35 years of hitmaking, the Bee Gees take the stage in New York City with host Mark McEwen taking the requests as Barry, Maurice and Robin play your favorite songs from the last four decades. From A&E's popular "Live By Request" music series, the brothers Gibb perform five new classics and over a dozen all-time favorites in this unique, intimate concert captured in glorious surround sound. Songs: This Is Where I Came In, She Keeps on Coming, Sacred Trust, Man in the Middle, Massachusetts, To Love Somebody, I Started a Joke, Jive Talkin', How Can You Mend a Broken Heart, Gotta Get a Message To You, Acoustic Medley: New York Mining Disaster/Run to Me/Too Much Heaven/Islands in the Stream/Holiday/A Woman in Love/Guilty/Nights on Broadway, Wedding Day, Lonely Days, How Deep Is Your Love, You Should Be Dancin'.