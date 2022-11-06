Bee Gees: The Very Best Of Bee Gees Live - Melbourne

Not Available

One for All Tour is a concert video from The Bee Gees recorded live at the National Tennis Centre in Melbourne, Australia in November 1989. Melbourne was the final stop on their 1989 One For All World Tour, which included the United States, the first time The Bee Gees played live there since their 1979 Spirits Having Flown Tour. Originally, this video was released in two volumes on VHS, each 50 minutes apiece. Volume One incorrectly listed the song "My World" from 1972 instead of the song "World" from 1967. In the DVD era, the cover was slightly changed and was released under the title, The Very Best Of The Bee Gees Live! in 1997.