Beef: You Are What You Eat

Drew, a young man bullied and abused throughout his life, aspires to be a body builder, but can't quite achieve his goals. His sanity ends when his girlfriend leaves him for being too much of a health fanatic, and he's beaten up and bullied just one too many times. He begins murdering local body builders, as he searches for the ultimate key to health and strength. Inevitably his search leads him to an ancient secret, which adds new truth and meaning to the saying: "you are what you eat."