Not Available

Rob Ackermann, Chris Lilli and the rest of the boys return for another round of drunken antics and outrageous sketch comedy in this raucous film. Setting off on a wild cross-country hunt for the best bars in the United States, the Long Islanders cross paths with porn stars, dancing cowgirls and beer-swilling mountain goats. The cast also includes Adam Szachacz, Tommy Gutter, Peter Hoare and Nick Corrado.